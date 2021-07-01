Parts shortage impacting streetlight repairs

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says its ability to replace and repair streetlights across Jamaica is being affected by the shortage of parts and supplies

This shortage, the JPS says, has resulted from its international suppliers being impacted by material shortages and disruptions in worldwide shipping logistics since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, the company says this has resulted in delays in repairing streetlights and a delay in completing the smart LED streetlight programme, which was scheduled to be closed this year.

The light and power company says despite the shortage of parts, it plans to successfully install the remainder of LED lights by the end of 2021.

However, with the now protracted delays and difficulties in accessing equipment, the company says it is reviewing all alternatives to alleviate the impact on the Smart Streetlight Programme and ongoing streetlight repairs.

The JPS says it is also having dialogue with the Ministry of Local Government on the matter and will be reaching out to the various stakeholders in municipal corporations in the coming week to address their specific concerns.

JPS says it is aware of the public's concerns about streetlights that have remained unfixed, stating that it has made strenuous efforts to attend to the critical spots with dense population, high traffic, and pedestrian presence.

The shortage has also been worsened by the continuing theft of streetlights, particularly in some urban areas, the company noted.

Despite the significant setbacks, JPS says approximately 80% of Jamaica's streetlights have been converted to smart LEDs, while roughly 90% of the streetlights are operational.

“JPS has an unwavering commitment to the streetlight programme and the residents of this country,” stated Blaine Jarrett, JPS Senior Vice President, Energy Delivery.

“We regard this shortage as one of the many challenges of the pandemic that we will overcome, once these circumstances outside of our control, change. Our customers continue to be at the heart of all our improvement and service efforts,” he added.

