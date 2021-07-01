Renewable energy systems at public hospitals to cut energy bills

Jamaica’s public health energy consumption bill is expected to decline 22 per cent annually following the installation of solar energy and renewable energy systems at six public hospitals.

Under the Deployment of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency in the Public Sector project, grid-tied solar PV systems and LED lighting solutions have been commissioned at May Pen Hospital; National Chest Hospital; and Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, while LED light bulbs have been installed at Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, Black River Hospital and Bellevue Hospital – for a total of 5,672 LED lighting solutions across all six public health facilities.

The disclosure was made during a recent handover and project closure ceremony signalling the end of the five-year US$1.2-million project funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Multi-Country Office in Jamaica, in partnership with Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, and Development Bank of Jamaica.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz, who disclosed the projected 22 per cent reduction in the public health sector energy bill, said the project would make a welcome contribution to Government’s ongoing efforts to achieve energy security. He said the Government remains committed to reducing fossil fuel imports which constitute 90 per cent of Jamaica’s energy mix, resulting in a national oil bill in excess of US$1 billion annually.

“As a government, we must reduce our spend on imported oil and we must diversify our fuel sources,” Vaz stated. “The Government of Jamaica (GOJ) is cognisant that efficient energy use is critical to securing this brighter future. Government ministries and agencies must become models and leaders in energy conservation and environmental stewardship as stipulated by goal 6 of Jamaica’s National Energy Policy,” he said.

Step towards energy security

Vaz noted that the air conditioning, lighting, and life-sustaining equipment used in the health sector account for substantial energy use and, therefore, the partnership with the GEF and UNDP represents another significant step towards energy security, especially within a critical sector such as health.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Juliet Cuthbert Flynn called the Deployment of Renewable Energy project a win-win for stakeholders, noting that “the execution of energy efficiency and renewable energy measures, and supply and installation of equipment guarantees energy efficiency and renewable energy savings at our health facilities”.

UNDP Resident Representative Denise E. Antonio said UNDP welcomed the opportunity to contribute to Jamaica’s development by supporting national efforts to reduce the public sector energy bill, while advancing efforts towards low-carbon emissions.

She commended the Government for “the successful implementation and outstanding results attained that have furthered the goal of diversifying the energy mix, increasing the penetration of renewables and promoting energy efficiency”. She said these achievements must be expanded so that sustainable universal access can be delivered to and for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

Antonio called on Government to further the project’s work to establish a sustainable financing mechanism – the Energy Services Company (ESCO) model – to catalyse and sustain investments in sustainable energy through public-private partnerships (PPPs). “With such a mechanism being uncommon in the Caribbean, we believe this is an opportune time for Jamaica to seize this innovative financing model and stand as the pioneer in the region,” the UNDP resident representative outlined.

The Deployment of Renewable Energy (RE) and Energy Efficiency (EE) in the public sector project adopted a holistic approach focused on building capacity and promulgating a supportive environment for a renewables industry. The project also focused on increasing knowledge in RE and EE for individuals in the public sector and strengthening institutional capacity to support RE and EE development in Jamaica’s public sector; enabling a supportive legal and regulatory framework to facilitate the deployment of small decentralised RE power generation (notably solar PV) and EE programmes in Jamaica’s public sector; and laying the groundwork for an operational Energy Performance Contracting mechanism to facilitate the development of ESCOs (Energy Service Companies) and their viability to support RE and EE scale-up in the public sector of Jamaica.