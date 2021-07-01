Sarah’s Children makes $4-million donation of tablet devices to children in MoBay

Montego Bay-based international charity Sarah’s Children has donated tablet computers worth $4 million to children across Jamaica to assist with accessing online education.

The presentation of the devices to recipients, including many in Montego Bay, took place recently and was the culmination of a one-year collection drive involving donations by Jamaicans, both locally and overseas.

Among the major contributors to the initiative are California-based businesswoman Patricia Perry and The Whole Woman’s Natalie McKenzie, and transport company Knutsford Express, which delivered the devices to towns across Jamaica along its bus routes, as well as shipping company RSD Shipping Agency, which provided international shipping service free of cost.

McKenzie, founder and chief executive officer of The Whole Woman and chairman of Fighting Atrocities Against Women Worldwide, said giving to the effort is part of giving back to Jamaica for the life and dreams the country afforded her.

“Jamaica is my island home that shaped me, fed me, nurtured and empowered me. I was afforded the privilege to live out my imagination. Because I am Jamaican, I am living that extraordinary life I dreamed of. Until I have given that to another Jamaican girl who climbed the tamarind tree to get on the roof and watch the sea, I haven’t given enough,” she said.

Perry, meanwhile, said she believes that education can change lives, and expressed hope that more Jamaicans overseas would be motivated to give towards improving the lives of needy Jamaicans at home and increase the life chances of Jamaican children.

Janet Silvera, chairman and founder of Sarah’s Children, said phone credit was also provided to some recipients for the purchase of data plans for accessing the Internet.

“This will benefit my child a lot. It will help him to do his schoolwork. He had a tablet that was damaged, and so he wasn’t able to log on to classes. Sometimes he would use a phone, but sometimes it doesn’t have good service. So, this tablet is a great help” said Trevor Samuels, a parent.

STUDENTS GLAD TO HAVE THEIR OWN DEVICE

Several students who received tablets expressed their appreciation, noting that having their own devices will mean that they can access online learning more consistently without having to wait until their parents or other adult relatives are at home to use their mobile phones.

Among the recipients were the children of several vendors at the Montego Bay Craft Market.

President of the Harbour Street Craft Market Vendors’ Association Melody Haughton noted that with tourism, on which they depend for a livelihood, having been severely affected by the pandemic, vendors were facing great financial difficulties. She expressed gratitude on behalf of the association and its members for being included in the initiative.

“Many of the children of our vendors couldn’t participate in online school. We would have been thankful even if only one child of our members received a tablet. We are even more grateful that so many have received,” Haughton said.

“This donation is very important to us. There are others who are still in need, but we selected those members who are in greatest need and who have to depend on charity for food and other necessary items,” she added.

Silvera said the donation was a further fulfilment of the mission of the foundation, founded three years ago and named in honour of her mother.

“We exist to make a positive difference in the lives of the people who we set out to serve. It is all about service and giving those in need a fighting chance to succeed, and nothing facilitates success more than education. So, the education of our children is of paramount importance,” Silvera said of the initiative.

Sarah’s Children is an advocacy and charity organisation that focuses on assisting women, girls and the elderly.