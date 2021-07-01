South Florida family loses 92-year-old matriarch in collapse

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP):

A 92-year-old woman who had lived in a beachside Florida condominium for more than 20 years has been found dead amid the collapsed tower’s rubble, her family said on Wednesday.

Hilda Noriega had recently put the condo up for sale and was planning to move in with her family. They were notified late Tuesday that she was the 12th victim recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. More than 140 people were still listed as unaccounted for early Wednesday.

Her family announced her death in a statement released by North Bay Village, a nearby city in which her son, Carlos Noriega, serves as the police chief.

“The Noriegas have lost the ‘heart and soul’ and ‘matriarch’ of their family but will get through this time by embracing the unconditional love Hilda was known for,” the statement said.

Carlos Noriega and his son, Mike Noriega, rushed to the site when they heard of the building collapse. Among the flying debris, they stumbled across mementos that bore witness to her life on the sixth floor of the building she had called home for more than 20 years. They found an old picture of her with her late husband and their infant son and a birthday card that friends from her prayer group sent two weeks earlier with the acronym “ESM,” Spanish for “hand-delivered,” scrawled across the yellow envelope with a butterfly etching.