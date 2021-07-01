Suspects in St James shooting incidents in custody

The St James Police are reporting that two of the five suspects in Sunday's shooting incidents in Dam Road Square that left seven persons injured are now in custody.

READ:Seven shot and injured in St James shooting incidents

They say Dermaine Wood, otherwise called 'Dum', of May Pen, Clarendon, who was taken into custody when he reported on condition of bail at the May Pen Police Station yesterday.

And Tavoy Burnett, otherwise called 'Chu Chu', of Coconut Walk in Spring Mount, St James, on Wednesday turned himself in at the Freeport Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police say the attorney for Kenrick McIntosh, who is also from Spring Mount, has made arrangements for his client to meet with investigators in the parish.

Still being sought are Jermaine Drummond, who is from Spring Mount, St James, and a man known only as 'Bad Driver' of a Flanker address in the parish.

The police are appealing to the men to turn themselves in.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.