Chinese association donates to JCF

The Association of Chinese Enterprises in Jamaica (ACEJ) last week handed over a donation to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), valued at about US$10,000, including 40,000 pieces of medical masks, 8,000 pairs of medical gloves, 16 gallons of sanitisers and 152 litres of rubbing alcohol.

ACEJ is comprised of Chinese companies and enterprises engaged in the construction, production, sales, import/export trade, and other business activities, along with local Chinese companies and enterprises.

Yafen Chen, the association’s operations officer, stated, “We appreciate the great efforts JCF has made to Jamaican community. It was our pleasure to contribute in fighting against the pandemic!”

The donation was received on behalf of the Jamaica Constabulary Force by Senior Superintendent Vendolyn Cameron Powell.