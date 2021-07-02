Jamaica now under hurricane warning, storm conditions expected in 36 hours

Jamaica is now under a hurricane warning as Elsa roars across the Caribbean.

The Meteorological Service Jamaica says tropical storm conditions are expected to affect Jamaica.

Hurricane conditions also pose a threat to the island in 36 hours or less.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management says it has alerted all agencies and parish disaster committees.

Emergency Managers, responders and volunteers are also on standby.

Small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks are reminded to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and wind and sea conditions return to normal.

The public is being asked to continue monitoring the radio for further advisories and to avoid areas that are at risk from flooding, storm surges and landslides.

Storm precautions:

 Be ready to evacuate if you live in low-lying or flood-prone areas especially for the eastern and northeastern sections of the island.

 Decide on likely evacuation routes.

 Avoid flooded waterways, i.e. Fords, gullies, streams or rivers, either on foot or in vehicles.

 Ensure that all important documents are secured in plastic bags or waterproof containers.

 Turn off all electrical power, gas and water supplies in areas that are in immediate danger for flooding.

How to contact the ODPEM:

Land lines: 876-906-9674-5, 876-754-9077-8

DIGICEL Lines: 876- 618-5640, 876-618-5637-9

Toll Free Line: 1-888- 225-5637

