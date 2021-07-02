Kareem’s Quest: Konoko Falls & Park, a place to enjoy nature’s unique beauty

‘Unique’ and ‘beautiful’ might be the two best words to describe Konoko Falls & Park. The Ocho Rios attraction offers a waterfall with just the right amount of comfort and adventure for any visitor.

“The waterfalls would be the most unique feature as it is not intense, but challenging enough to allow visitors to create lasting memories and capture exciting moments with the guidance of our professional lifeguards. The rock pools and Bob Marley Cave add the finishing touch to the experience,” said General Manager Laura Heron.

Though one would think it can’t get much better than majestic streams of water tumbling into nature’s own pools, the attraction earns its beautiful label through its natural environment. This is evident with the melange of tropical flora featured in the property’s botanical gardens. Sustained by streams that originate from the property itself, Heron assured that, within their beauty, the gardens hold “many secret spots to relax and enjoy nature at its best”.

The floral beauty of Konoko Falls & Park comes as no surprise, given that just a few years ago, the attraction was known as Jamaica’s Coyaba Gardens. However, the name was changed in 2014 and saw the addition of the climbing waterfall and a mini petting park. The general manager described the list of alluring features that have since been added to further the transformation, including a museum, bar and grill, and lots of entertainment options.

The museum at Konoko Falls & Park gives guests a place to get lost in. “The current exhibit offers a look at Jamaica’s turbulent past, from the Taino Indians to the present-day era. Rare artefacts, maps and pictures illustrating scripted summaries of all major periods, as well as local history,” said Heron. Meanwhile, the bar and grill, which is the ideal place to replenish and chill, pulls on history with its bohio-style huts. “[The] Taino-inspired thatch hut, home to our bar and grill, [serves] scrumptious meals to include well-seasoned jerk chicken and jerk pork from our very own jerk pit,” she said.

Heron added that there are also entertainment options for just about everyone. “We offer fun and excitement for all ages. Dance competition, balloon popping, [trivia] and many more.” The petting park offers an adventurous experience for animal lovers in particular: “[It] showcases a variety of exotic birds endemic to Jamaica, such as barn owls, among others. Visitors can hold and snap a picture with talking macaws, iguana and snakes, and learn about our crocodile, turtles, tortoises etc.”

In addition to accommodating the whims of adventurous visitors, Heron assured us that Konoko Falls also focuses on catering to the world’s ever-pressing environmental interest – particularly biodiversity, ecological balance and sustainability.

“People around the world are recognising just how important both wild and cultivated plants are to human survival and development. Plants are a precious resource requiring effective, wise and sustainable management. Our conservation action takes many forms, from education, research and seed banking activities, to natural area management and restoration,” she said.

FACT BOX

Who is it for: Groups of friends, family or a couple that wants fun and some privacy

Tip: If you don’t like cold temperatures, climb the falls at midday. Also, no food is allowed on property, so budget accordingly.

What stands out: The organic blend between nature and animals, and the Bob Marley cave.

Degree of difficulty (falls): 3.2 out of 5

Must-try food: Fried sweet potatoes

Location: Ocho Rios, St Ann

Vehicle needed to access property: Any vehicle can access the property as the road is not challenging.

Contact: info@konokofalls.com, 876-622-1712