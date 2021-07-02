Kerry MWH, Pussbackfoot join forces for MoDA Summer Edition Pop-Up Shop

Go where you’re celebrated. That’s a mantra that many like Kerry-Ann Clarke embody. When the owner of Kerry MWH realised that the world was changing, the sophisticated chic boss switched gears, but still ‘slayed’ true to fashion, celebrating style, food and culture at her recently staged Collection MoDA Summer Edition Pop-Up Shop.

The main event, held on the 14th floor of The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, presented the most elevated shopping experience. While the concept isn’t novel to the fashionista, those featured were new to the style and cuisine scene.

When all hope that the pandemic would blow over soon didn’t materialise, Clarke joined creative forces with Aiesha Panton of Pussbackfoot, her partner in Collection MoDA, to host a Christmas Pop-Up Shop, to the delight of persons eager to indulge in some well-deserved retail therapy. Based on that success, they decided that to get everyone reacquainted with MoDA, they would have a summer edition.

The trendy pair chose persons who aligned with the vision of capturing the vibrant local culture. “People are just so emotionally and mentally stressed out that we wanted to have offerings that were just refreshing. We thought a farmers’ market was a good idea. A lot more people are health-conscious now because of COVID-19,” she told Living.

Stush in the Bush is one such company that she works with every year and is by far her all-time favourite place in the world to eat. Describing it as an exceptional experience, guests were invited to take a tasty tour of the delicious new offerings and given insight into the rich history behind each farm-to-table produce.

Other vendors for the special occasion included Smart Grow, which offers organic vegetables for people to savour. Jason Baugh did an excellent job in introducing the new organic line to customers, and even had organic mixed salad on hand for anyone who desired that healthy and tasty meal. Honey lovers were in for a sweet treat with Emma Muschett from Trelawny Honey Hive with her family line of honey, marinades, jams, pepper jellies and aprons. Among the highlights were the complimentary MoDA- branded coconuts and the MoDA Quench Bar, courtesy of JuicyChef Jacqui Sinclair and Select Brands, which left many with a light buzz. Shakeira Johnson was absolutely delighted to mix your choice of passion fruit margarita, lychee and strawberry fizz, or rose pomegranate spritzer.

Shelly-Ann Dunkley from Live Simple showcased a beautiful line of organic skin products. Katherine Solomon jewellery wowed onlookers looking to up their accessories game. Clarke – who closed her store last year during the height of the global pandemic and pivoted online – explained that her lifestyle has changed since, and as such, she has leaned towards providing easy, breezy, comfortable, but still fashionably chic and gorgeous island wear. Joining her in the style category with fabulous beach trends is AURAI Swimwear by Annaixe.

The aim is to lead a bigger, even grandeur Christmas chapter. “We want Caribbean people to come via cargo for Christmas. The whole idea of MoDA is to carry new makers to a larger clientèle. So they can enter into new doorways,” she added.

