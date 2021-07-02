Parchment pushing for gold

Fitz Coleman, coach of 2012 Olympic 110m hurdles bronze medallist Hansle Parchment, says that his charge is entering the new season in great shape and has his sights set on winning gold at this year’s World Championships.

The event will take place in Doha, Qatar, from September 27 to October 6, and Coleman told STAR Sports that Parchment, who has struggled with a series of injuries over the past few seasons, is now fully fit and ready to take another step in his career this year.

“He has been in training, and that has been going quite well up until this point,” said Coleman. “In fact, it is one of those seasons thus far, where normally, where he is now, he wouldn’t have been, and so he has made tremendous progress.”

“As you would have been aware, over the last four years, he has had lots of injury woes, and those injuries have really held him down somewhat, but I think we are working our way out of that nicely,” Coleman added.

The veteran coach added that the 2015 World Championships and 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medal winner now has a group of professionals that have been guiding him in several areas, and he is now much more comfortable and relaxed and looking forward to this season.

“Once he gets back to his performance heights then the sky is the limit, and so as coach you would want your charge go out there and conquer, and so we are looking at that possibility,” Coleman said.

Parchment’s personal best in the event is 12.94 seconds and according to Coleman, the lanky athlete is aiming to lower that time this season.

“There is no pressure on him because you prepare people to go out there and compete and he has a silver medal at this level and he has a bronze at the Olympics, and so he is going to try to get the gold this year,” he said.