Second dose vaccination appointments now open

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising persons who are due their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to make an appointment.

The Ministry says the registration portal for scheduling an appointment is now open.

Persons can make an appointment by visiting the Ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 1-888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).

Persons who receive an appointment confirmation should take their vaccination card, TRN and a government-issued identification/letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites to receive their second dose.

The Ministry says it has been advised about the possibility of inclement weather for this weekend and therefore, persons making their way to a vaccination site should ensure they walk with an umbrella and take the necessary precautions when travelling to and from the vaccination sites.

It says it will also activate its wet weather plans accordingly.

The public is being reminded that they are not fully vaccinated until they have received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and as such, are still required to follow the infection control and prevention protocols.

These include wearing a mask, sanitising, social distancing, hand washing and following the measures outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act.

