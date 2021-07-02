Sections of Kingston West under curfew

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Kingston West.

The security measure took effect at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 01 and will remain until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 03.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

* NORTH: From the intersection of Gem Road and Maxfield Avenue, travel east along Gem Road to the intersection with Greenwich Street; continue east along Greenwich Street to the intersection with West Road.

* EAST: From the roundabout at West Road, travel south along West Road to the intersection with Spanish Town Road.

* SOUTH: From the intersection of West Road and Spanish Town Road, travel west along Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Maxfield Avenue.

* WEST: From the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Spanish Town Road travel north to the intersection of Gem Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

