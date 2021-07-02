St Thomas Municipal Corporation on alert for increased rainfall

The St Thomas Municipal Corporation has activated its hurricane disaster preparedness plan as the parish braces for bad weather associated with the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, Elsa.

The recently strengthened tropical storm is forecast to move across the Caribbean over the weekend, threatening to produce up to six inches of rain, flash flooding, and mudslides.

Speaking with The Gleaner, chairman of the municipal corporation and Mayor of Morant Bay Michael Hue shared that all 44 shelters across the parish will be opened over the weekend to facilitate displaced residents.

“Our disaster coordinator has been contacting shelter managers to be on alert and make necessary preparations to host affected residents.

“We have also engaged all the agencies including the police and fire brigade to be on alert should assistance be warranted,” he said.

In an appeal to residents to be prepared to evacuate, Hue said, “Those living in low-lying and otherwise flood-prone areas such as Bamboo River, Heartease, Cedar Valley and its surrounding, please take the necessary precautions… secure your important documents and other valuables and be ready to move to a shelter just in case.”

In the meantime, the National Works Agency says it is currently meeting to finalise an action plan for the parish.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.