Two killed others injured in Rum Lane shooting

Two men were killed in a daring shooting on Rum Lane in Central Kingston, this afternoon.

This is the latest killing in the police division which has recorded 37 murders up to July 1.

The dead men have been identified as 24-year-old Ian 'Tiki' Reid and 28-year-old Oshane Watson.

It is reported about 1:30 p.m, a gunman got out of a car on North Street and then walked onto Rum Lane where a group of people were sitting.

He then and opened fire hitting four people, two fatally.

The gunman then ran back to North Street and escaped in a waiting motorcar.

The injured persons were taken to hospital where Reid and Watson were pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

