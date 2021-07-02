Two more COVID-19 deaths, 76 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,082.

The deceased are a 54-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew and an 84-year-old female from St Ann.

One additional death is under investigation, moving that figure to 117.

Meanwhile, there were 76 new cases with ages ranging from 84 days to 90 years, pushing the total to 50,242 with 18,487 being active.

Of the new cases, 39 are women and 37 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 24 being recorded, followed by St Elizabeth with 10 and then Westmoreland with nine.

A total of 2,052 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 8.8%.

In the meantime, there were 119 more recoveries, increasing the total to 30,311.

Some 111 persons are in hospital with 18 being moderately ill and 11 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 41,737 are at home.

