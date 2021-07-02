Vaccination centres to close on Sunday amid hurricane warning

The Health Ministry has cancelled plans to administer the COVID vaccine on Sunday as Jamaica has been under a hurricane warning.

The ministry said all vaccination sites will be closed and persons who have made second dose appointments for Sunday should revisit its website at www.moh.gov.jm.

They may also contact the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) to make a new appointment.

People taking the AstraZeneca vaccine must take two doses to be fully vaccinated.

In the meantime, people still are being reminded to follow the infection control and prevention protocols including wearing a mask, sanitising, physical distancing, handwashing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.