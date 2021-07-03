Belizean jailed for using counterfeit Social Security cards

LAS VEGAS, CMC – The United States Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) agency says a Belizean who was unlawfully in the United States, has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for using fraudulent US Permanent Resident and Social Security cards.

Rickon Amyon Wade, also known as Ricky Wade, was held while applying for an identification card at a Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office.

ICE said the investigation was a multi-agency effort, led by its Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, after referral by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Compliance Enforcement Division.

“This investigation is an example of how those who abuse the immigration process will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Francisco Burrola, special agent in charge for the HSI Las Vegas.

“HSI and our partner law enforcement agencies will continue to collaborate to aggressively pursue those individuals who seek to exploit the immigration process.”

According to court documents, on October 1, 2020, Wade, 35, attempted to obtain a Nevada identification card at a DMV office in Henderson, Nevada, by presenting counterfeit US Permanent Resident and Social Security cards.

Court documents indicate that Wade presented the cards – bearing his name and a Social Security number not assigned to him – as identification.

ICE said Wade had obtained the fraudulent immigration and Social Security cards from a counterfeit document vendor in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to the prison term, US District Judge Gloria M. Navarro sentenced Wade to three years of supervised release.

A US federal jury convicted Wade on March 11.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.