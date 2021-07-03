Clarendon disaster response team one of the best, says McKenzie

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, said the parish of Clarendon has demonstrated a satisfactory level of preparedness for the hurricane season.

On Friday, McKenzie toured some emergency shelters in flood prone communities, including Portland Cottage and Rocky Point.

"I think Clarendon has one of the best disaster response team in the country. Clarendon, along with about five other municipalities, have been using the technology of drones to assess the vulnerable areas in the parish, and that is something that is commendable. Clarendon has demonstrated the ability of the people on the ground," he said.

He noted too, that he was impressed with COVID-19 protocols put in place at the shelters.

McKenzie, who revealed that Jamaica is in a 90% state of readiness, disclosed that heavy investment has gone into hurricane preparedness, especially for Clarendon.

"We have invested heavily, especially in Clarendon. We have built storage facilities in Frankfield and Kellits and we have also retrofitted this shelter (Portland Cottage Primary School), and the Bustamante High School," he said.

The planning process however, has been no easy feat, given the adverse impacts of the pandemic.

"A pandemic in the midst of a hurricane season is challenging, and with the prediction of a more active hurricane season poses even more challenge. It is a challenge because one of the difficulties we face is the question of honesty. You can't look at somebody and say this person is COVID free, so we depend on the honesty of the people to make the job easier," McKenzie said.

Acknowledging the reluctance of residents to move into shelters, McKenzie said the Government is prepared to do what is necessary to ensure the safety of all Jamaicans, especially those in vulnerable communities. "We as a Government [are] not prepared to do anything autocratic, but if the needs become necessary, we will take the steps required to save lives because you can rebuild your home, but you can't rebuild your life. We are sending a message to persons [to] listen to the warnings. The municipalities have been instructed to provide transportation to move person out of areas if it becomes necessary, so the government is not sparing anything that is required to keep people safe."

The minister noted that all hotlines within the municipal corporations and and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) will be opened to offer assistance.

Richard Thompson, director general of ODPEM, noted that months of extensive preparations and dialogue with the Meteorological Office have rendered the country ready for the hurricane season.

"We're used to having our systems in August/ September, but climate change is real and we have started to have earlier hurricanes being formed in May and now the Caribbean being impacted early," Thompson added.

Eleanor Coombs-Waithe, parish disaster coordinator at the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, told The Gleaner that the parish is in a high state of readiness.

"We have made special emphasis with our community disaster risk management group so they are properly equipped with the necessary resources, that in the event of any eventuality they are able to respond."

Of the 98 shelters, she noted that the ones within the southern section of the parish are usually the most utilised.

Coombs-Waite who also noted the reluctance of some residents to move into the shelters, assured that measures have been put into place to ensure a comfortable stay.

"It is really a challenge because persons in some areas are not quick to go to the shelters, but we have done a lot of investment and training of the [shelter] volunteers, so they will be quite comfortable at the shelter in the short stay," she said.

