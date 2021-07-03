Hurricane warning downgraded to tropical storm warning for Jamaica as Elsa weakens

The hurricane warning for Jamaica has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning as Elsa continues to weaken while approaching the southern coast of Hispaniola.

The Met Office says this means that hurricane conditions are no longer likely; however, tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat within the next 24 hours.

Elsa, which is now a tropical storm, was located about 500 kilometres (310 miles) east-southeast of Morant Point, Jamaica at 10 a.m today.

The Met Office said that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 110 km/h (70 mph), with higher gusts, adding that little change in strength is forecast Saturday night, followed by gradual weakening on Sunday and Monday.

It added that on its forecast track, the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola later Saturday, pass northeast of Jamaica on Sunday morning, then move over parts of eastern Cuba later in the day.

Weather conditions over Jamaica are expected to deteriorate Saturday evening with widespread rain and tropical-storm-force winds spreading over northern and eastern parishes, and then to the rest of the island during the night and early on Sunday.

