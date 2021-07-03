Man shot dead in Granville, St James

A man was shot dead in front of a church in Granville, St James, a short while ago.

The incident happened just metres away from the Granville Seventh Day Adventist church.

He has not yet been identified.

Reports are that he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Details soon.

