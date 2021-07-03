One killed, several buildings damaged in St Lucia following passage of Hurricane Elsa

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, CMC – At least one person died, several buildings damaged when Hurricane Elsa brushed St Lucia on its passage through the Eastern Caribbean on Friday, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has confirmed.

The damage assessment has commenced and we are moving swiftly to repair the damages and bring relief to the residents.” he said, adding that the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) had given the “all clear” for people to come out of their homes.

“My condolences goes out to the family of the gentleman who lost his life in Fond St Jacques. You are in my thoughts and prayers,” Chastanet said.

He noted that among the buildings damaged is the Bocage Secondary School.

“Thanking God that the majority of persons are safe. We will build back stronger,” he said.

He said he would be meeting with his Cabinet later on Saturday and other stakeholders to get an assessment of the damage that was caused by the storm and to get things repaired as quickly as possible.

“We have been advised that there is another storm brewing, we still cannot confirm whether it will come to St Lucia, but we must prepare ourselves for that eventuality and we are moving very quickly to get the country clean.”

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) in its bulletin on Saturday, said that Hurricane Elsa was nearing the coast of Hispaniola and that conditions are expected to deteriorate later this morning.

“On the forecast track, Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola later today and tonight, and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday. By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits,” the NHC said.

It said the maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. “Little change in strength is expected today, but slow weakening is forecast on Sunday and Monday when Elsa is expected to be near or over Cuba. “

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.