Police High Command condemns cop’s killing

The Police High Command is condemning the killing of Corporal Devon Thomas, who was gunned down in Papine, St Andrew on Friday, July 2.

He was attached to the St Andrew Central Division.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) family extends condolences to the family of Corporal Thomas. We know you are hurting because the entire JCF is also grieving,” the High Command said.

Thomas was reportedly at a bar about 8:35 p.m, when he was shot by gunmen. He succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

The Police High Command says a top-level probe into the circumstances surrounding the killing of Thomas has been ordered.

The Force's Chaplaincy Services Branch and the Community Safety and Security Branch have been dispatched to the St Andrew Central Division to give support to the colleagues of l Thomas.

Support has also been offered to his family.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.