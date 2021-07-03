Policeman shot dead in Papine last night

A policeman was shot dead on Golding Avenue in Papine, St Andrew on Friday night.

He has been identified as Corporal Devon Thomas.

It is alleged that Thomas, who was off duty at the time, was at a bar at 8:30 last night when he was approached by armed men.

The men opened fire and Thomas was hit several times. He was transported to the University Hospital of the West Indies where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

