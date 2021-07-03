Two more COVID-19 deaths, 68 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,084.

The deceased are an 82-year-old male from St Catherine and a 33-year-old woman from St Thomas.

One additional death is under investigation, moving that figure to 118.

Meanwhile, there were 68 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 91 years, pushing the total to 50,310 with 18,448 being active.

Of the new cases, 37 are women and 31 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 18 being recorded, followed by St James with 16 and then Westmoreland with ten.

A total of 1,353 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 9.7%.

In the meantime, there were 104 more recoveries, increasing the total to 30,415.

Some 110 persons are in hospital with 19 being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 43,084 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.