Celebrating resilience in pandemic times

The RJRGLEANER Honour Awards has, for more than 40 years, acknowledged and recognised the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations that have contributed to the improvement of the lives of Jamaicans in exemplary ways.

The 41st year of this hallmark event is one for the books, as this is the first year that the organisers will have had to host this event against the backdrop of a pandemic.

This year’s event is slated for airing on Television Jamaica (TVJ) on July 8 at 8:35 p.m.

“This year is special as it marks five years of celebrating Jamaican excellence as the RJRGLEANER brand. This is now a tradition that we must continue, and even greater is the achievement of our outstanding awardees who proved that excellence is something that even a pandemic will not stop,” said Gary Allen, CEO of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

COVID-19 has no doubt greatly informed the movement, actions and lifestyle of the people of Jamaica, so it is no surprise that the RJRGLEANER Honour Awards ceremony has also been affected.

Nonetheless, the organisers and committee members felt duty-bound to move forward with this year’s awards to ensure that Jamaica’s unsung heroes were recognised for the resilience, courage and heroism displayed during unprecedented times.

While a number of the previous year’s categories did not make the slate this year, the selection committee – comprising Douglas Orane (chairperson), Michael Fennell, Audrey Hinchcliffe, Vivian Crawford, Minna Israel, Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee (Jr) and Jerome Hamilton – focused on the five most relevant categories that embodied the responsiveness and impact when Jamaica was the most vulnerable it has been in several years.

DRIVE FOR POSITIVE CHANGE

Also, in maintaining its commitment to highlighting the excellence associated with its brands, Red Stripe has, again, partnered with the programme and will be presenting the Red Stripe Stand Up Award to a category recipient who has been outstanding in demonstrating a drive to change things positively for Jamaicans.

No Merit, Special, or Lifetime Achievement awards will be presented this year.

This year’s award categories are:

• Health and wellness

• Public service

• Education

• Business

• Voluntary service

Orane lauded the response of Jamaicans in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising that this year’s honour awards ceremony is an acknowledgement of the strength, generosity, and resilience of the Jamaican people.

In keeping with COVID-19 protocols and to ensure the safety of all stakeholders, the RJRGLEANER Honour Awards will be a virtual presentation ceremony.

Every Jamaican, within its shores and outside of it, is invited to join the ceremony on July 8 at 8:35 p.m. on TVJ, where the winner of the prestigious RG Platinum Award as well as the outstanding category recipients and the Red Stripe Stand Up award recipient will be revealed. Of course, there will be other surprises within the ceremony, and viewers may also join on YouTube for a live stream at Jamaica Gleaner.

It is the hope of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group that a clear signal will be sent to all those who witness the occasion, that community spirit and positivity are still pulsating throughout Jamaica, despite having experienced over a year of living with uncertainty.

