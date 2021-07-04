COP26 president set for first official visit to Ja since COVID-19

Alok Sharma, president for COP26 – the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference – is set to arrive in Jamaica tomorrow for a two-day official visit.

A full member of Cabinet in the British Government, he is solely focused on delivering a successful COP26 in terms of mitigation, adaptation and raising finance.

Sharma, who is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Andrew Holness and ministers Kamina Johnson Smith and Pearnel Charles Jr during his stay, has highlighted Jamaica as a standout among the small island developing states (SIDS) on climate action.

“With less than four months to go before COP26, we are at a critical point for our planet and the UK’s collaboration with Jamaica is vital to driving global ambition,” Sharma told The Sunday Gleaner last week.

The Reading West member of parliament, who will also meet with youth, civil society and private sector stakeholders, is making his first official visit to Jamaica since COVID-19 restrictions were imposed last March.

“I see this as an important opportunity to listen to and exchange views with a country that understands the damaging effects of climate change only too well,” he noted.

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

COP26 is scheduled to be held in Glasgow this year from October 31 to November 12 under the presidency of the United Kingdom. The conference is set to incorporate the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 16th meeting of the parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP16), and the third meeting of the parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA3).

This conference is the first time that the parties are expected to commit to enhanced ambition since COP21.

However, British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad has said that the UK is not waiting until November to support Jamaica’s path towards sustainable development.

“Work has started in restoring mangroves in Clarendon. The J$11-billion programme to bring solar-powered irrigation to farmers and the modernisation of health centres with energy and water-saving features have already started,” Ahmad noted, adding that the significance of the visit cannot be understated.

“When leaders of the world meet in Glasgow in November, they will have to take decisions that will determine how global warming can be contained. The UK is fully committed to action that will limit average sea temperature rises to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, a pathway to net zero carbon emissions and funding its share of the $100-billion pot.”

Ahmad added, “Minister Pearnel Charles Jr and Alok Sharma have established a good working relationship, sealed by joint chairmanship of the NDC Partnership by Jamaica and the UK. The primary aim is to improve access to finance for countries that have made climate commitments.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com