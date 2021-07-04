Flow urges public to exercise caution with cables

Telecommunications provider Flow is reminding the public that conditions associated with Tropical Storm Elsa may have caused some of the company's cables to come loose from poles or to be shifted out of position.

The company said in most cases where this occurs, if the cable is not broken, service will remain uninterrupted. It is therefore advising the public not to cut or otherwise damage the cables.

Instead, the company is asking that all such occurrences be reported to its Emergency Operations Centre at 876-929-9834 and 876-929-9835 and a crew will be dispatched to carry out repairs as soon as it is safe to do so.

The telecoms company is appealing to the public not to burn leaves or other debris under its cables as this could cause severe damage and disrupt service.

