Four more COVID-19 deaths, 44 new cases

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 1,088.

Those who have died are:

A 60-year-old male from St James.

A 41-year-old female from St James.

A 69-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 75-year-old male St Ann

Two more deaths have been recorded as coincidental, increasing the tally to 154.

Meanwhile, there were 44 new cases with ages ranging from three years to 87 years, pushing the total to 50,354 with 17,356 being active.

Of the new cases, 27 are women and 17 are men.

St Catherine accounts for the majority of the new cases with nine being recorded.

A total of 809 tests were conducted.

The country's positively rate stands at 8.1%.

The recovery figure now stands at 31,545.

Some 123 persons are in hospital with 30 being moderately ill and 13 critically ill.

