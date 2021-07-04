Indian minister to visit Jamaica this week

V. Muraleedharan, minister of state in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, will pay an official visit to Jamaica from July 7-9. This will be the first visit by an Indian minister to Jamaica in four years. Minister of state General V.K. Singh (Ret’d) had last visited Jamaica on an official visit in April 2017. Minister Muraleedharan will be accompanied by other senior officials of the External Affairs Ministry.

During the visit, the minister will attend official engagements in Kingston, meetings with Jamaica’s Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith and other dignitaries. He will also interact with a wide cross section of the Jamaican society comprising business leaders and Indian community members.

The visit assumes added importance since India and Jamaica are celebrating 175 years of the presence of the Indian community in this island country. To mark this occasion, Muraleedharan will visit Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine where the first Indians landed in Jamaica. He will also unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Clarendon Library in May Pen, Clarendon.

The relations between India and Jamaica have been cordial and based on historical cultural heritage, democracy, membership to Commonwealth, English language and, of course, the love of cricket. Both countries share similar aspirations for development and on various global issues. They also support each other’s candidatures at various multilateral fora. This official visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in bilateral ties and further strengthening both countries’ multifaceted relationship.