JPS: No need to shut down national grid over Tropical Storm Elsa

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says isolated sections of the grid have been affected by Tropical Storm Elsa, but it has no plans of shutting down the system.

"The company wishes to make it clear that it is monitoring the situation and there is presently no significant threat to the grid infrastructure that would warrant such action,"a statement from the company read.

The assurance comes in the wake of messages being circulated via WhatsApp that the company may 'pull the plug' if weather conditions worsen.

The utility company said outages have occurred in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Mary and Clarendon.



It added: "Major outages have included Freeport in Montego Bay, which is now fully restored; Phoenix Park in St Catherine –crews are en route but being hampered by flooding in Dunbeholden; and the Frontier Housing Scheme in St Mary – but again crews are unable to work, due to the weather conditions."

It said a team is also present on-site working to restore the Clarendon communities of Ballards River, Brae Hill, Red Hills and Beckford District.

The company says it will continue to keep track of other isolated outages.



JPS is reminding customers that once the storm has passed, its teams will first need to conduct a detailed damage assessment and carry out repairs before power supply can be restored to some areas.

The public is also being reminded to abide by general safety rules by avoiding any downed power lines or poles and staying indoors at this time.

