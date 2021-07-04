Let the church arise and break the power of the horn

A few weeks ago just as I was sleeping after praying, I saw a horn in the atmosphere. As I looked, there was a man dressed in African fabric but the style was Indian. The horn was on his forehead and his two legs were in the air. I then said, “But this looks like one of the horns that was prophesied some years ago that will infiltrate Jamaica, and that the church should pray against them”. Then I heard the voice of God saying, “Now arise and destroy the horn. Destroy the horn! They are many … Principalities and powers … Call everyone … They are trying to take over!” I got up and started to pray against the horn.

Symbolic Meaning of the Horn

This horn means occult powers that seek to dominate our island. It is the worship of the god of evil, demonic elements, principalities and powers by satanic agents, and those who say they know God but yet seek alternative powers to solve their problems from them. The satanic agents invoke the evil spirits and cause them to be active. The horn – evil powers – seek to destroy our territory. They seek to steal, kill and destroy – John 10:10. The impact of this evil is that they seek blood sacrifice, hunt souls, cause ritual killings, sex rituals, worship of fallen angels, horoscope, and distortion of Christian beliefs. They breed and attract evil.

They occupy the astral realm (above the Earth) and cause chaos in the Earth such as evil consultation with the occult world; influencing institutions, lustful TV shows, causing accidents, kidnappings or abductions; marital problems and break-ups; failure, family disunity, lust, shacking up, poverty mentality, sleep disorder, bad dreams and the list goes on. Many people have consulted them and have come for deliverance with a lot of pain in their bodies, and penniless because they have sacrificed monies that they do not have to seeking help from them. Many leave their place worse than they were when they went to it.

A man told me how he had consulted many and paid so much money, and ended up worse than before. He recounted having been told to pay $80,000 to get rid of the first demon. After that, there were three more, and he would be asked to pay over $200,000. He said he got angry and left the place. I asked him why he went after the lies and financial losses. His answer was that he was seeking a solution to his problem. I pointed to John 10:10. He gave his life to the Lord and was set free. Before he left my office, he was rejoicing and asking questions … . “Where has the pain gone”? I told him they went back to Satan, the father of lies. Satan has been lying from the beginning – John 8:44.

Another man came and gave his story similar to the aforementioned after which he said he was asked to repeat some things which he considered foolishness, that he felt they themselves don’t even know the meaning and he had to pay for that.

Let the church arise and break the power of the horn that has risen against us. There are blood-sucking spirits and death spirits, among others in the atmosphere. Spiritual warfare teaching and prayer and fasting services are open to you every Wednesday from 10 a.m. and every Sunday from 9 a.m at 15 Parkington Plaza, Half-Way Tree Road, beside Holy Childhood High School .

Bishop Grace Ade-Gold is the founder and bishop of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries located in Kingston, Jamaica, at 15 Parkington Plaza in Half-Way Tree. You may contact her at graceadegold@gmail.com