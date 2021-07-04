Loss of fellowship: COVID-19 and its effects on the Church

Described as ‘loss of fellowship’, the absence of face-to-face religious assembling is one of many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that have been reported by several church leaders worldwide.

Spiritual institutions, like many others in society, have had to contend with the transition from conventional services to virtual meetings over the past few months.

This major change has left many leaders scouring for ways in which membership can be maintained and to prevent a total loss of social benefits of church that were mostly derived from in-person engagements.

Senior Pastor at Fellowship Tabernacle in Portmore Courtney Morrison shared with Family and Religion that with the restrictions brought on by the pandemic, the Church has had to pivot in an effort to keep saints engaged.

“For me, COVID has called for closer monitoring. Whereas you used to see members on a Sunday, you now have to call them and keep in touch during the week, individually, and that gives us a more personal relationship.

“For the churches and the ministers who were able to exercise this option, they would not have lost anyone. It would have made relationships even better,” he shared.

His strategy, according to Morrison, also includes online sessions and other teachings via social media.

ADVANTAGE

“Social media platforms, especially WhatsApp, is something that we have been using extensively. We have everybody’s contact, formed church groups, even before COVID, divided names into cores and put them in different groups, and I think for churches who understand how to use these platforms for streaming will have an advantage.

“Let’s say normally on a Tuesday night you would come to Bible studies, but you’re leaving work late and you can’t get there on time, here’s something that is greater than before as you will still be able to watch the recording in your own time,” he said.

Careful as to not detract from the significance of personal interaction, Morrison added: “Mind you, there’s nothing like live, in person … . Me being in a football stadium watching a match is not the same atmosphere as me watching it from home, but it doesn’t cause me to miss out on what I need to see and hear.”