Man taken into custody after hardware store robbed during heavy rains

The St Andrew South Police have recovered stolen lumber on Delacree Lane, Kingston 11, following a break-in at a hardware store on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says the facility was broken into during the heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

Acting on information, the police say they responded swiftly and recovered the stolen items.

One man has been arrested in connection of the theft.

