Some Portland communities now without water

Residents in Snow Hill and Passley Gardens Housing Scheme in Portland are now without water after high turbidity water levels forced the shutdown of operations at the Norwich Water Facility in the parish.

The National Water Commission said the facility will be re-started as soon as conditions are favourable for water supply distribution.

In the meantime, the commission is apologising for any inconvenience caused and is assuring customers that every effort will be made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.

