TrackingElsa | Grants Pen road in St Thomas impassable amid heavy rains

The St Thomas police are asking motorists to avoid a section of the main road upon reaching the Grants Pen area of the parish.

Some sections of the roadway are flooded following heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

Motorists are being advised to take the high marl road on the left hand side of the main thoroughfare leading to Grants Pen and to do the reverse if travelling towards Albion.

The marl road is an unfinished area of work being carried out on the multi-billion-dollar Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project in the parish.

The police are also advising motorists to proceed with caution in the Eleven to Nine Miles area of Bull Bay, St Andrew.

