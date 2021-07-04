TrackingElsa | Motorists warned to avoid flooded roads

Motorists are being warned to avoid Waltham Park Road in Kingston, in the vicinity of the Boucher Gully, which has reportedly overflowed its banks.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency, Stephen Shaw, told The Gleaner that the 9 Miles and 11 Miles areas in Bull Bay, St Andrew, and in the Grant's Pen area in St Thomas are also impassable at this time due to flood waters.

Shaw says the agency is also closely monitoring weather conditions in Clarendon and Portland

According to the Meteorological Office, Elsa is close to the northeast coast of the island and as a result, rainfall will continue to spread across most parishes this morning.

Flash flooding is likely in low-lying and flood prone areas today with 75-150 millimetres (3-6 inches) of rainfall in the forecast.

