TrackingElsa | Newport West Police Station flooded

The Newport West Police Station in Kingston has been flooded amid heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

Several parts of the Corporate Area including Marcus Garvey Drive have also been inundated.

On the forecast track, Elsa will stay close to northeastern Jamaica over the next few hours and then move over parts of eastern Cuba later today.

By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 100 km/h (65 mph), with higher gusts.

The Met Office notes that some slight strengthening is possible today as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba; however, gradual weakening is forecast to occur tonight and Monday while Elsa moves across Cuba.

Weather conditions over Jamaica are currently being impacted by the heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

