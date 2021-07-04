TrackingElsa | Several roads in Corporate Area flooded - ODPEM

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) says it has received reports that several roads in Kingston are now flooded as the heavy downpour, influenced by the outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa continues.

These include: Marcus Garvey Drive, Church Street in downtown Kingston, Spanish Town Road, Waltham Park Road and Hagley Park Road.

It added that Class 1 vehicles may experience challenges in the vicinity of Three Miles.

On the forecast track, Elsa will stay close to northeastern Jamaica over the next few hours and then move over parts of eastern Cuba later today.

Members of the public are being reminded to stay indoors.

