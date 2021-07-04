TrackingElsa | Some roads in Portmore now flooded

As heavy rains continue to drench the island, several roads across Portmore, St Catherine are impassable at this time due to flooding.

These are Passage Fort Drive, Chatsford Avenue and Christian Pen Main Road in the vicinity of Watson Grove (Gregory Park).

Weather conditions over Jamaica are currently being impacted by heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. Rainfall will continue to spread across most parishes this morning as the centre of the tropical storm remains close to the island.

