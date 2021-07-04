Tropical Storm warning still in effect, could be lifted soon as Elsa moves away from Jamaica

The tropical storm warning currently in effect for Jamaica is to be lifted soon if Tropical Storm Elsa continues on its way from the island.

In its latest update, The Meteorological Service said as long as Elsa continues on the forecast track away from Jamaica, the warning will be lifted in the next bulletin scheduled for 8:00 pm.

Elsa is projected to move away from Jamaica this evening and will approach central Cuba tonight and early Monday.

While Elsa continues to move away, periods of heavy showers will linger across the island this evening into tonight.

Flash flooding and possible landslides could still occur in low-lying and flood prone areas this evening.

At 4:00 pm, the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near Latitude 19.8 degrees North, Longitude 77.9 degrees West, or about 20 kilometres (15 miles) west of Cabo Cruz, Cuba, and 145 kilometres (90miles) northeast of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The Met Service said maximum sustained winds remain near 95km/h (60 mph), with higher gusts, and that some strengthening is expected before Elsa moves over Cuba, followed by some weakening while the centre moves over land.

