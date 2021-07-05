FROM THE ARCHIVES | Remembering the 'Snowboy' disaster 58 years later

Today marks the 58th anniversary of the 1963 sinking of the 'Snowboy', a fishing boat in which approximately 40 men died.

The boat was en route from the Zero Processing Wharf in Kingston Harbour to the Pedro Cays when the tragedy occurred.

LISTEN: Remembering the Snowboy disaster

In 2013, journalist Earl Moxam compiled this feature on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.

