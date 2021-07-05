Mon | Jul 5, 2021

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Remembering the 'Snowboy' disaster 58 years later

Published:Monday | July 5, 2021 | 1:33 PM
The boat was en route from the Zero Processing Wharf in Kingston Harbour to the Pedro Cays when the tragedy occurred.

Today marks the 58th anniversary of the 1963 sinking of the 'Snowboy', a fishing boat in which approximately 40 men died.

The boat was en route from the Zero Processing Wharf in Kingston Harbour to the Pedro Cays when the tragedy occurred.

LISTEN: Remembering the Snowboy disaster

In 2013, journalist Earl Moxam compiled this feature on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.