High turbidity forces shutdown of some NWC systems

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that high turbidity levels have forced the shutdown of several of its facilities in western Jamaica.

The affected facilities and areas served are:

St James

Cambridge Treatment Plant - Bickersteth, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood, Cambridge, Ducketts, Grange, Bethel Town, Argyle Mountain, Greenwich, Retrieve, and Lambs River.

St Elizabeth

Siloah - Union, Raheen H/S, Marlborough, Russell Hill, Comfort Hall, Ever Green, Mount Pleasant, Lineside, Appleton H/S, Oxford, Paul Mountain, and Content.

Trelawny

Troy Pumping Station - Troy and New Hope.

Wilson Run Pumping Station - Wilson Run and Crown Lands.

Ulster Spring Pumping Station - Ulster Spring, Albert Town, Bamboo, Freeman's Hall, Lot, and German Town.

The commission says the systems will resume normal operations as soon as the turbidity levels subside.

