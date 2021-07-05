INDECOM probing fatal shooting of woman on Molynes Road

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a woman on Molynes Road, St Andrew this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Tashekia McLeod.

INDECOM says the police have reported that two cops were sent to respond to a domestic dispute involving three persons, two women and a man.

It is further reported that while being transported to the police station, McLeod became enraged and allegedly made attempts to attack the man and then the cops.

It is alleged that she used weapons, an ice-pick and two knives, that were in her possession, to carry out the attack.

INDECOM says during the attack on one of the cops, he reportedly discharged his weapon in McLeod's direction.

She was shot.

McLeod was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident scene was processed by INDECOM and the weapons of the police personnel were boxed and sealed for testing.

The two knives and an ice-pick were retrieved from the incident scene, it added.

The cops have provided initial accounts to INDECOM.

They were issued with notices to furnish a statement and visit INDECOM's offices this week to be interviewed in relation to the incident.

