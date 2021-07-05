Labour Ministry’s Harbour Street office closed due to flooding

The Ministry of Labour & Social Security is reporting that its Harbour Street office in Kingston has been closed to the public due to flooding caused by yesterday's rain.

The island was affected by bad weather from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The Ministry says the office will reopen for business tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6.

It has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

