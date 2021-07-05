Portland man fatally shot at bar

The Portland Police have not yet established a motive for the shooting death of a man in the quiet district of Windsor in the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday evening.

Police sources said that 67-year-old Lorraine Ming, a former cricketer, was attacked inside a bar shortly after 7:30 p.m. during heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to the police, Ming was playing a poker box when a man entered the premises and opened fire.

Ming was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The gruesome murder has shocked residents, who described him as an honest, sincere, and friendly person.

Ten persons have been murdered in the Portland Police Division since the start of 2021.

- Gareth Davis Snr

