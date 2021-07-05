Second dose vaccinations resume

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that second dose vaccination resumes today.

Individuals who are due their second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being invited to make an appointment.

Appointments can be made using the registration portal by visiting the Ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm, or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 1-888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).

Persons who receive an appointment confirmation should take their vaccination card, TRN and a government-issued identification or letter from a justice of the peace to the sites to receive their second dose.

Between Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, the Ministry says 13,474 second doses were administered during its blitz operation.

To date, 102,437 persons have received their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.