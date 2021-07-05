Second-dose vaccine blitz runs smoothly across Corporate Area

The COVID-19 vaccination blitz on Saturday, July 3, organised at various locations across the island, went off smoothly. Throughout the day, persons who were to be administered the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made a beeline to the centres.

Dr Denise Eldemire-Shearer, who is responsible for the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre, informed that people were waiting as early as 7 a.m.

“We had 1,500 appointments and we took walk-ins. We had 300 persons who came for nine and 10 o’clock,” she said.

Dr Helen Trotman, who was volunteering at that facility, said the response has been positive, with more people expressing desire to get vaccinated. “We had volunteered at the previous blitz and the people are orderly, they come in and we have been moving really quickly. The persons who have come back here want their vaccines,” she said.

Dr Trotman said she is hopeful that more persons will get vaccinated in the next blitz.

Consultant in emergency medicine Dr Praimanand Singh, who was at the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre, noted that by 11 a.m., over 750 persons had received their second dose and was hoping that over 2,000 vaccines would be administered by the end of the day.

Lennox Clarke told The Gleaner that getting the second dose was much easier than the first time. “This time was much more organised,” he said. “I waited an hour compared to the first dose, where it took three hours. I booked my appointment online and I got a text message immediately after confirming (my appointment), and then I just came.”

At the National Arena, the process was well organised. Ramon Lee, who came with his wife, said they did not have to wait for long, and he hopes that his young daughter will be eventually be able to receive the vaccine.

Shannon Henry, another person waiting to receive his jab, said although he had some challenges booking the appointment online, it was smooth going at the Arena.

Kingston and St Andrew Parish Manager Anthony Wood said within the first two hours, over 800 persons had been vaccinated.

Up to June 30, a total of 261,267 persons had been vaccinated. Of that number, 174,110 had received only their first dose, while 87,156 had received their second dose.

The second-dose vaccination blitz, which was originally scheduled for two days, was cancelled for Sunday due to inclement weather associated with the passing of Tropical Storm Elsa.