Six more COVID-19 deaths, 35 new cases

Jamaica has recorded six more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,094.

Those who have died are:

* An 82-year-old woman from St Elizabeth.

* A 61-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 45-year-old female from St James.

* A 61-year-old male St. James.

* A 90-year-old man Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 57-year-old male Kingston and St Andrew.

The Health Ministry reported that one of the deaths was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 35 new cases with ages ranging from 14 days to 91 years, pushing the total to 50,389 with 16,327 being active.

Of the new cases, 20 are women and 15 are men.

St James dominates the new cases with 11 being recorded, followed by Westmoreland with seven and then Hanover with five.

A total of 1,719 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.3%.

In the meantime, there were 1,059 more recoveries, increasing the total to 32,604.

Some 108 persons are in hospital with 28 being moderately ill and 13 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 41,210 are at home.

