St Ann man convicted for teen's murder sentenced for another killing

The St Ann man who is awaiting sentencing for the murder of his 18-year-old sister-in-law was this afternoon sentenced to life in prison for the 2012 stabbing death of a man in Kingston.

The 61-year-old convict, Winston Jarrett had planned the murder of the now deceased, 65-year-old Daniel Wishart, who had refused to pay him for a painting job.

The Discovery Bay resident has 15 previous convictions for other offences.

He was today sentenced in the Home Circuit Court by Justice Lorna Shelly Williams who accepted a recommendation under a plea deal arrangement for Jarrett to serve 28 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

According to facts outlined in court, in December 2011, Jarrett entered into an arrangement with Wishart to paint a house.

On its completion, Jarrett repeatedly asked Wishart for the payment but he refused to pay the painter.

Jarrett became frustrated and then planned to kill Wishart.

Sometime after, Jarrett planned with Wishart's employer to clean the carpet at her house in the Kingston 6 area on March 18, 2012.

The day before, he met with co-accused, Travoy McKoy and told him about the plan.

On the day of the incident, Jarrett and McKoy both went to the house where Wishart was living to clean the carpet.

About 1:00 pm Jarrett, who had a dagger, went into the storeroom, where he cornered Wishart and stabbed him repeatedly.

Wishart fell and while he on the ground Jarett continued stabbing him.

Jarrett and his co-accused then.

Wishart was later found by his employer.

On April 11, 2012 the police arrested Jarrett at his home and he told them that he wanted to report the matter but was fearful and blamed the murder on his co-accused.

He was later charged and was released on bail but absconded.

Last year, Jarrett surrendered to the police in relation to the murder of his 18-year-old sister-in-law Julanna Whyte of Salem in Runaway Bay, St Ann with whom he had a relationship.

He later pleaded guilty in the Trelawny Circuit Court to the murder.

The teenager was stabbed to death by Jarrett in a fit of jealousy.

