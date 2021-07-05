St Lucians to vote on July 26 in general election

CASTRIES, St Lucia

St Lucians will go to the polls on July 26.

Nomination Day is July 16.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet made the announcement a short while ago in an address to the nation in which he appealed for a second consecutive term in office.

While describing the main opposition St Lucia Labour Party (SLP) led by Phillip J. Pierre as a "spent force”, Chastanet touted his United Workers Party (UWP's) record of performance over the past five years.

Pointing to a recent report from the credit rating agency CariCRIS, the prime minister said, “St Lucia is one of the best performing countries in this region and that the efforts of this United Workers Party government are working”.

In the June 2016 general election, the UWP unseated the SLP claiming the 11 of the 17 seats with the remainder going to the SLP.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.